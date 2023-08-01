“Midnight at the Oasis” Stained Glass Project

Cynthia Melito, Stained Glass Club President

The Stained Glass Club members’ class for August is a project I designed around black and gray swirled glass. Sometimes you have a pattern and you search out the perfect glass, but in this case, I had glass that was a work of art unto itself. The glass reminded me of an eerie moonlit sky and the wire designs provided an opportunity for me to teach members a new skill. The tree’s branches stretch toward the moon while the cactus completes the desert landscape.

This is a class for intermediate stained glass artists, but if you want to get started with a beginner’s class, simply send an email to [email protected] for further information.