Material Girls Present the 2023 Charity Raffle Quilt

Barbara Renthal

This little cutie could be a lap quilt or wall hanging, is quite colorful, and will brighten any room. It was constructed by Deb Ellis, Cherie Bates, and Barbara Renthal, and quilted by Jessica Dickenson. We are selling raffle tickets for this quilt starting at the Robson Garage Sale on March 25 and will continue sales all the way through the November Craft Sale, where the winning ticket will be drawn. Tickets prices are $1 each, 6 for $5, 12 for $10, and 25 for $20. You do not need to be present to win.

The Material Girls use the money raised from this sale to purchase fabric and supplies used to construct comfort quilts. We stitch love and caring into these works of art, which are given to members of our community who have experienced the death of a spouse or significant other, or who are undergoing treatment for a serious illness. In 2022, the club donated a total of 25 handmade quilts to residents, 17 for women and eight for men. All were received with gratitude by each recipient. We also gave 44 quilts to the Pinal Advocacy Center for crisis intervention and nine to the Eloy Police Department for use when removing abused children from bad situations.

Please look for us at the Garage Sale on March 25 to see this cutie up close! Perhaps you’ll get lucky! Again, the drawing will be in November at the community Craft Sale.