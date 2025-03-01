Mary Nielson Wins the Developer’s Cup

Jane Everett

In 2008, the Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) decided to have a low net golf tournament among the members. The trophy was named the Developer’s Cup after Mr. Ed Robson. This year the trophy was presented to Mary Nielson who shot a 79 with a handicap of 10 and a net of 60. Congratulations to Mary, who will be able to admire the trophy for a year. In the 16 years this trophy has been awarded, there has only been one repeat winner (Linda Walker). If you visit the Pro Shop at Robson Ranch, you will see a list of past winners on the bulletin board. Once again congratulations to Mary Nielson on winning the Developer’s Cup.