March 2025, Sports

Mary Nielson Wins the Developer’s Cup

Pictured are Mary Nielson on the left with current RRLGA President Pam Costner.

Jane Everett

In 2008, the Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) decided to have a low net golf tournament among the members. The trophy was named the Developer’s Cup after Mr. Ed Robson. This year the trophy was presented to Mary Nielson who shot a 79 with a handicap of 10 and a net of 60. Congratulations to Mary, who will be able to admire the trophy for a year. In the 16 years this trophy has been awarded, there has only been one repeat winner (Linda Walker). If you visit the Pro Shop at Robson Ranch, you will see a list of past winners on the bulletin board. Once again congratulations to Mary Nielson on winning the Developer’s Cup.