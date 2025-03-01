March Is National Reading Month—and Dr. Seuss Would Totally Approve of a Cigar!

March is the month we celebrate books, rhymes, and all things Seussian! While Dr. Seuss’s characters were probably more into green eggs and ham than cigars, we’d like to think he’d approve of the lively camaraderie at the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup. After all, isn’t life just one big rhyme waiting to happen?

From humidors to open air,

Cigars bring joy beyond compare.

So grab a stick, come join the fun,

At Robson Ranch, there’s room for everyone!

Our meetups, held on the last Wednesday of each month, are a mix of laughter, storytelling, and debates that would make even the Cat in the Hat pause to take notes. With an average turnout of 20+ cigar enthusiasts, we’re a welcoming, hilarious bunch. Whether you’re a newbie who asks, “Which end do I cut?” or a seasoned pro who could teach the Lorax a thing or two about cigar etiquette, there’s a spot for you.

And in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday this month, we encourage everyone to pick up a book this month. May we suggest our two favorites; Cigars Are Fun, Said Everyone! or A Puff, a Draw, a Perfect Jaw! Whether you’re reading or reminiscing, pair it with a fine cigar for maximum enjoyment.

Special Announcement for March!

We’re mixing things up like a Horton hearing a Who! This month, we’re meeting on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. Want to know where to go? Well, my friend, you need to get on the ‘C-List.’ It’s cooler than the VIP list and comes with more cigars. Just visit cigarmeetup.us to get the details. Don’t miss out—because life’s too short for bad cigars, boring conversations, or waiting for the Cat in the Hat to send you an invite.