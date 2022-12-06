Mah Jongg Players Present Check for Cancer Alliance

The National Mah Jongg players invited a guest, Kembley Morello, patient advocate and representative of the Casa Grande Cancer Alliance Center, to their Monday afternoon game.

The group was pleased to present Ms. Morello with a $400 check. The funds will be put to good use as so many of the patients find themselves struggling with providing their own nutritious meals, and/or finding some sort of transportation to the center for their treatments. In September, Mary Beth called upon a number of the Mah Jongg players to assist a woman from Eloy who had not had her treatment for over six weeks due to lack of transportation. Her need was met immediately, and she is back receiving therapy. The $400 represents funds above the cost of printing the annual National Mah Jongg League cards.

Robson Ranch players have been ordering as a group with Mary Beth Fisher acting as the collector for 12 years.

She will begin collecting for the 2023 card in mid-December. Prices have increased to large print $15 and regular print $14. Mary Beth encourages all national players to order through her so the charity money will continue.