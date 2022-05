Starting Sunday, May 1, through Tuesday, May 31, Madaras Gallery presents the Masters Series. The Masters Series is a collection of saguaros painted in the style of master artists. Join us for this special month-long event and see the Southwest interpreted by Diana Madaras in the styles of Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh, and more! Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan in Tucson and open seven days a week. For more information, call 520-615-3001 or visit www.madaras.com.