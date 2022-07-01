Ladies Social Club Presents Scholarship Awards to Students

The Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club awarded college scholarships to two deserving seniors from Santa Cruz Valley Union School in Eloy. The awards were presented at the club luncheon on May 9. Each student received a $500 gift card to use toward supplies needed for college in August. Congratulations to these outstanding students: Janaeya Dudley and Alejandra Quinonez.

Janaeya plans to attend Bethany Global University in Bloomington, Minn., to pursue a degree in Transformational Entrepreneurship in Missions, where the student “learns how to transform lives, cultures, and societies for Christ through business development.” Bethany is an accredited Bible college that trains for missions at the same time as it trains for business and other careers. Janaeya intends to start her own business overseas to help needy people and spread the gospel.

Alejandra plans to attend Central Arizona College’s (CAC) Nursing Pathway with Concurrent Enrollment to ASU. Through this program she will take her initial prerequisite courses at CAC and then transfer to ASU for the nursing program. As a registered nurse and with her bilingual skills, Alejandra hopes to ensure that Spanish-speaking patients seek medical care without fear and have a better experience in medical settings.

It was very inspiring to hear about the accomplishments of these students amidst the challenges they have had to overcome. Many thanks go to Barbara Crawford for all of her work in coordinating these scholarships.

If you enjoy learning more about your community, meeting with fellow Robson Ranch residents, and helping to support worthwhile causes, please join us at the Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club luncheons, which are held on the second Monday of the month at 11:15 a.m. in the Robson Ranch Grill dining room. Our next meeting will take place on Sept. 12. Everyone is welcome to attend!