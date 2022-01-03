Jewish War Veterans Welcomes Administrator for Homeless Veterans

Sunday morning, Jan. 16, Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Copper State Post 619 will welcome speaker Joselyn Wilkinson, who serves as the homeless veteran program administrator for the State of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services.

Arizona is in the top three of fastest growing states in the country. With this, accompanied by inflation, comes an increase in rental properties and a significant lack of affordable housing. “Currently, Maricopa County is at a 97% occupancy rate, and we are short 250,000 housing units in the county,” Wilkinson explains.

“In addition,” Wilkinson says, “one of the top barriers we face in the housing crisis is race equity. Our job is to analyze data to discover racial disparities and barriers with people of color being housed.” Come listen to how all of these housing problems are being addressed on a state level.

The January meeting will take place in the Poolside Card Room at the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. Look for a sign on your left as you head toward the main club house.

Bagels, lox, coffee, and “meet and greet” start at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. There is no charge, but to partake in the food, a reservation is required by Friday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m., by contacting Joyce Spartonos, preferably by email, at [email protected] or 480-802-4902.

JWV is the oldest active national veteran organization in continuous operation in America, with more than 400 posts around the country. Members and nonveterans represent a wide range of religious affiliations. Support is provided to Arizona veterans of all religions and beliefs.

JWV Post 619 members participate in philanthropic activities to help Jewish and non-Jewish veterans. During the past 25 years, Post 619 has led a wide range of fundraising activities, including poppying at supermarkets and the Mesa Market Place, and most recently, an online auction, A Hand Up 4 Vets.

Money raised from these activities enables the post to fund events for veterans such as dinners at the U.S. Veterans Home and the VA Hospital, as well as pizza parties at MANA (Marines, Army, Navy, Airforce) House. The post has also refurbished rooms at the Arizona State Veteran Home. Their mission is to support hospitalized, homeless, and at-risk veterans.

For more information, visit copperstatepost619.com. Meetings feature speakers focused on supporting veterans. For additional information about JWV activities or membership, contact Jr. Vice Commander Elliott Reiss, at 480-802-3281 or [email protected]