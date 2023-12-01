It’s Time to Head “Home for the Holidays!”

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers are ready for their holiday concert on Dec. 12 and 13 in the Hermosa Ballroom at 7 p.m. The doors and the bar will open at 6 p.m.

The theme is “Home for the Holidays.” The fireside photo with quote is one definition of “Home for the Holidays.”

What does “Home for the Holidays” mean to you? We asked members of the Robson Ranch Singers what it means to them, and two responses are included here.

How to Buy Tickets

* Tickets are available now from any Robson Ranch Singer for only $10.

* We’re also selling tickets for $10 in the Sports Center: Now through Dec. 11, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.

* This year for the first time, you can order your $10 tickets in advance by calling our Ticket Hotline at 520-840-6612. You’ll pick them up and pay by cash or check payable to “Robson Ranch Singers” at the Will Call table by 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert.

* Tickets purchased at the door will be $15.