Greetings from the Robson Ranch Singers

Marsha Oliver

We loved singing for you in our ‘Thanks for the Memories’ spring concerts on March 29 and 30 and hope you enjoyed our performances. It’s a big job, but it’s a labor of love for us.

Do you share our love of singing? If so, please plan to join us on Monday, Sept. 19, as we begin rehearsals for our holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7. To let us know you’re interested, please contact Laurie Laramie by Sept. 9 at [email protected]

And if you’d rather listen than perform, mark your calendars. We promise our Holiday Concert will start your holidays off right!