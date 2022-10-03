G.A.I.N. Night in Eloy Is October 6

You are invited to join your friends and neighbors on Oct. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. for G.A.I.N. Night on Main Street Park in Eloy. Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N) unites neighbors and communities to help create safer neighborhoods. Come meet your Eloy and Pinal County public safety officials, community educators, and business leaders as we unite to fight crime and learn about the resources available to Eloy residents.

It’s all free and will be fun! Here are just some of the fun things at G.A.I.N. Night:

* U.S. Border Patrol horses

* Eloy Police Department vehicles

* Pinal County Sheriff Humvee

* McGruff the Crime Dog

* Classic cars

* Games and giveaways

* Free photo booth

Free hot dogs and ice cream will be available while supplies last.

Many of us at Robson Ranch volunteer for the Eloy Police Department in a variety of positions. The Lead Volunteer/Coordinator is a Robson Ranch resident, and several residents are on a committee for the G.A.I.N. program. We look forward to seeing you at G.A.I.N. Night!