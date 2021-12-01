Fused Glass Holiday Magic

Doris Betuel

The holidays are fast approaching, and our members are busy making ornaments, holiday plates, and decorations, as well as bowls for candy, trays for your tasty appetizers, or ornaments for your tree. It’s all up to you. Start your glass journey with the Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club! We are a fun and lively group of glass artists and would love to have you join us. Our club includes beginners to full-fledged glass artists—all are welcomed!

Check out some of our holiday creations. Did you know that no two snowflakes are the same? Check out all the different snowflakes that our members have created, using the same pattern, but different types of glass. Make these items or more for yourself, your family, or friends.

We have beginner classes about once a month. Email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like more information or to sign up for a future class.