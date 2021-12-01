Tips to Travel Better This Busy Holiday Season

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The holiday travel season is still an exceptionally busy time to travel, and while you can’t predict surprises, you can still prepare for them.

If you’re planning to fly through America’s Friendliest Airport® during this busy time of year, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has some travel tips to ease the stress of holiday travel.

First, avoid airport traffic and curb congestion by taking advantage of the 44th Street and Washington PHX Sky Train® Station. It remains one of the airport’s best-kept secrets, because it can be easily reached from highways and major streets, it has a Cell Phone Lot, and you can access both terminals using the 24-hour PHX Sky Train.

The station is ideal for dropping off or picking up passengers.

Some other tips to consider:

• If you’re planning to park at the airport, book your parking ahead of time with Sky Harbor Discount Parking to save time and money. The parking options provide you with the most convenient access to the terminals.

• Check your flight status and security checkpoint wait times before arriving at the airport. Flight status can be checked with your airline, and security checkpoint wait times are available on the homepage of www.skyharbor.com and on the flight information displays at the airport once you arrive.

• Lastly, be sure to give yourself plenty of time. Plan to arrive at least two hours prior to your departure time and be sure to bring a face covering. Travelers are required to wear a face covering inside all airport facilities, including the rental car shuttle buses.

You can find more information about Sky Harbor’s health and safety measures by visiting www.skyharbor.com/BeforeTraveling/health-information.

Have a safe and enjoyable travel experience this holiday season!