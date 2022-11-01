Friendship Center Worships in the Laredo Room

Pat Sand

Friendship Center is meeting once again on Sundays at 9 a.m. in the Laredo Room. If you are looking for a nondenominational Christian church for worship, please come join us. Pastor Ron Hunt leads the service and we have a wonderful group of neighbors who worship together. At each service, there are readings from the Bible, prayers for the sick, recitation of the Our Father, and communion. Lisa Hunt provides the music with both modern and traditional songs. Periodically there are soloists who provide a special song for the congregation.

If you have questions, please reach out to Ron Hunt at [email protected]