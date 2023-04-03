Marsha Oliver

For two nights last month, the Hermosa Ballroom was filled with singers, musicians and guests—all feeling “forever young.”

The performances on March 21 and 22 fulfilled the earlier promise from the Robson Ranch Singers to make us all feel forever young … at heart. Nearly 50 singers and musicians created an experience for our guests that brought back memories of our “previous lives” and reminded us that each phase of our lives can be precious.

Once again, preparing for and performing the concert was a labor of love for our singers and musicians. And our guests always remark how incredible it is to learn what talented neighbors we have!

In creating this concert, Director Laurie Laramie and Associate Director Beth Forbes focused on content that recognized the passage of time and the various phases of life.

Songs such as “Seasons of Love” from Rent, “Yesterday,” “Try to Remember,” “100 Years,” and “Circle of Life” beautifully highlighted these phases.

In addition to the songs, Laurie and Beth added some new types of content. Readings included “The Mystery of Time” taken from the book of Ecclesiastes, “Grandma’s Off Her Rocker,” and a poem, “The True Meaning of Life,” by Pat A. Fleming. And especially well-received were letters written and read by four singers to people who positively influenced their lives.

Our deadline for this publication didn’t allow me to include photos from our concert so look for them in the May issue. Until then, enjoy this phase of your life and stay forever young … at heart.