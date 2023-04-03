Robson Communities Earns National Recognition at NAHB Awards

Robson Resort Communities received a Gold and multiple Silver awards at the 2023 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best of 55+ Housing Awards that were included in The Nationals Ceremony recently in Las Vegas, NV.

The NAHB’s Best of 55+ Housing awards are the industry’s only national awards honoring excellence in building and community design for 55+ adults.

The Mira Model at PebbleCreek in Goodyear, Ariz., earned the 55+ Gold Award for Best Detached Home.

The Mira, a Premiere Series home, is the first Robson Resort Community plan to offer a contemporary Desert Modern elevation. Spanning 2,271 square feet, the Mira delivers an open-concept floorplan, boasting an entertainer’s kitchen with integrated gathering areas for hosting family and friends. An optional detached guest house creates a dynamic front elevation while providing a private front courtyard.

In addition to the Gold award, Robson Resort Communities earned Silver awards in the following Best of 55+ Housing Award categories:

* 55+ Silver Award—Best Interior Merchandising—Robson Ranch Texas—Harmony Model

* 55+ Silver Award—Best Integrated Marketing Strategy or Campaign—Robson Resort Communities—Live Life Inspired

* 55+ Silver Award—Best Print—SaddleBrooke Ranch—Sales Brochure

* 55+ Silver Award—Best Digital—Robson Resort Communities—Social Media

* 55+ Silver Award—Best Digital—Robson Communities, Inc.—Website

Steven Berry, Robson Communities’ Senior Vice President of Architecture and Design, said, “Earning these prestigious, national awards is humbling and an incredible honor. The NAHB’s recognition is a tribute to the outstanding work and dedication by Mr. Robson and our team’s commitment to designing and building quality homes, lifestyle features, and community amenities for over 50 years.”