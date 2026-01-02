Featured Fused Glass Artist: Donna Toller

Donna Toller Fused glass goalie by Donna Toller Fused glass guitar by Donna Toller Fused glass Pittsburgh Penguin by Donna Toller Fused glass garden stake by Donna Toller

Doris Betuel

Meet Donna Toller, Fused Glass Club member and outgoing Treasurer! Her journey to our Robson community started years ago in a small town in Colorado. Born and raised in Walsenburg, Colo., on a dairy farm, 4-H was a large part of her life as she grew up. Ranch living was prominent in her community, and she was no stranger to operating farm equipment and working with cattle and sheep. In high school, she met and dated Don who would eventually become her husband after graduating college. This year, they celebrated 48 years of married bliss together.

While small town living was wonderful and rewarding, the Toller family did make the difficult decision to relocate to the Denver area for better job opportunities. Donna started in the dental field progressing from chair side assistant to business administrator. Before retiring, her knowledge and professional skills helped to set up a fantastically successful pediatric practice. Don became a building contractor and owned his own business for 37 years.

During their marriage, Donna and Don welcomed a son, Brandon, and a daughter, Brittany. Her son still lives in Colorado and her daughter now resides in Michigan. She is a proud grandmother to four grandchildren. During their time in Colorado, their family enjoyed camping and participated in competitive archery events. The family excelled in archery and collected many medals in both indoor and outdoor events. As time went on, both Donna and Don developed a passion for golfing. Donna golfed with several ladies leagues, and she and Don took part in a couple’s group. With golf being such an important part of their lives, they looked at Robson Ranch for the golfing opportunities here. Part of the appeal was also the small town feel and rural setting in Eloy.

The decision was made, and in March 2020, a week before the world shut down due to Covid, they relocated to Robson Ranch. After moving to Robson Ranch, Don started as a full time building inspector with the City of Casa Grande before eventually settling into a part time position with the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program. However, meeting new people during the Covid period was difficult with everything closed, but fused glass looked intriguing to Donna. She signed up for the beginner fused glass class, and the rest is history. Not only did she make new friends, but amazing projects soon flowed from her. Her lucky family received many unique and wonderfully inspired works of art! She was hooked on fusing glass. She became a monitor to help other new members on their projects, assisted in teaching classes, and overall has been a great addition to the Fused Glass Club! In 2023, Donna was elected Club Treasurer. We are thankful for her dedication to the club, helping new members, as well as her amazing administrative skills as the Club Treasurer.

The Fused Glass Club is open to all Robson Ranch residents. If you would like to make some unique and exciting dishes, bowls, or art, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com. Come join our active and friendly members and let us make some amazing projects together!