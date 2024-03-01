Essential Oils in the Laundry Room

JoAnne Gaudioso

Doing laundry may not always be the most exciting way to spend your time, but it is a task everyone has to face on a weekly or perhaps even daily basis. You can enhance your laundry routine with the cleansing power of essential oils.

The most common benefit of using essential oils in your laundry is an all-natural way to add a pleasant scent to your clothes, replacing products that have artificial fragrances. Essential oils that are popular for laundry include lavender, lemon, tea tree, eucalyptus, and peppermint.

Certain essential oils are known for having mood-enhancing and stress-reducing effects as well, which can promote feelings of positive well-being. Two drops of lavender to your rinse cycle provides calm smelling scents. Replace your toxic dryer sheets with dryer balls, add a few drops of lavender to the dryer balls and toss them into the dryer when drying your bed linens. Not only does that result in a beautiful non-toxic fragrance, but it also helps you to relax and get a wonderful night’s sleep.

Additionally, certain essential oils have anti-microbial properties which could help to disinfect and deodorize laundry, ideal for sports or gym clothing. Experts agree that tea tree and eucalyptus are among their favorites for deodorizing and disinfecting.

Lemon essential oil is known for being a natural stain remover. It can be used to remove stains on everything from hard surfaces to fabrics. Simply use it as a laundry pre-treatment by rubbing it directly into the stain, then wash your clothes as usual.

Lemon oil and eucalyptus oil can be used as a washing machine cleaner. Periodically, use this recipe to cleanse your washer. Combine 20 drops of lemon essential oil and 20 drops of tea tree oil in a cup. Combine the essential oils and vinegar and add to the bleach dispenser. Add the baking soda to the drum of the machine. Run a wash cycle with an extra rinse cycle. Once the cycle is complete, open and wipe the inside of the door and gasket. Leave the door open to dry.

