Eleventh Annual Robson Trap Trials: Friday, February 11, 2022

The Casa Grande Trap and Skeet Club will be hosting the Robson Communities’ annual trap shoot on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Three rounds of trap singles will be shot. Awards for the winning Robson Community team will be determined by the aggregate score of the top five shooters from each Robson community. The event starts with morning coffee at 9 a.m., and the shooting competition begins at 10 a.m. Lunch and shooting awards will be at Robson Ranch, 5750 N. Robson Blvd., following the shooting competition.

Contact Ron Schroer at 512-565-4833 or [email protected] for shoot details and registration forms. Registration deadline is Jan. 25, 2022.