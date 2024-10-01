Dots, Dots, and More Dots

Instructor Jennifer Roney holding a penguin jar Penguin by Doris Betuel Blue star gourd art by Sandi Martin Multicolor dot gourd art by Kathy Foran Frog by Jennifer Roney

Doris Betuel

Dot painting is a creative art form that involves applying dots of different sizes and colors to a surface to create patterns and designs. The defining criterion for a dot painting is the technique used, which is producing recognizable “dot” marks onto the surface of canvas, stone, or in this case, gourds!

On Aug. 28, the Gourd Club was treated to a workshop on using dotting techniques to decorate gourds. If you have visited the Creative Arts Center this last year, you might have noticed some awesome dotted gourds in the display case. Blink and they were gone. The gourds were so unique and fun, that they were sold almost immediately. Those dotted gourds were created by talented Robson Ranch Gourd Club member Jennifer Roney. Due to the interest from our members, Jennifer agreed to teach a class on dotting techniques. Please check out some of the dotted creations from Jennifer and our members.

Want to give gourd art a try? If you would like to get started on creating gourd art, we will be starting our orientation classes again in the fall shortly. Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] for more information or to sign up for a future class. We would love you to join us in learning how to clean, design, and paint your very own gourd! We are an active and interactive club with members ranging from beginners to seasoned artists, and all are welcome!