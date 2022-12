Diana Oleson

There will be classes on how to knit and crochet in December on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. In December, for those who know how to knit, we will be making stocking caps and socks. (I will have to brush up on my sock making skills, it’s been a while!)

The Needle Crafters meet every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at studio 4 at the Creative Arts and Crafts Center. We would love to have you join our group.

Merry Christmas!