Mike Consentino

On March 4 we had the first Cribbage Partners Tournament. There were 12 teams vying for the top prizes. Barry Christensen and partner Dick Southwick came in first place based on the tie breaker. Stephanie Koenke and partner Bill McHugh were very tough to beat and came in second place. Curt Beling and partner Katie Solliday came in third place to round out the field of winners. Thanks to all who participated.