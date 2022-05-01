Celebrating 10 Years of Past Presidents

Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) celebrated 10 years of Past President tournaments in style! This tournament is a favorite of our members; they form their own foursomes, dress for the theme, and play a fun round of golf with lots of laughs. This year was “Flashbacks…Past Presidents’ Party 10 Year Anniversary.”

The fun event started 10 years ago as the Fortune Cookie Classic. After three years the name was changed to Past Presidents’ Party. Each year there is always a new Past President joining the committee and a new theme. This year’s event was planned and hosted by Past Presidents MaryLou Walton, Candy Burtis, Dee Lee, Barb Gayer, Bobbie Johnson, Kathy Holwick, Deb Parker, and Regina Bellach.

The past themes have been “Life is a Beach,” “Viva Las Vegas,” “Hippie Chicks with Sticks,” “For the Love of Golf … Lady Legends,” “Aloha, Lei Lady Lei,” and “It’s a Jungle Out There.” After each hole, team members read a sign that describes who’s score will be used. There is always lots of laughs using the score of the person with blue eyes, with the oldest grandchild, a “7” in their address, or even the driver of the first cart in line to tee off.

The brainchild of the tournament, MaryLou Walton, is moving from the Ranch soon, so the ladies honored her at the luncheon that followed. Each table was decorated in the theme of a past tournament. Table talk overflowed with memories and laughs. MaryLou, you will be missed! Thank you for your leadership, your creativity, and your dedication to the RRLGA!