Candidate for State AG and Our House Representative Visit the Republican Club

Conrad Tolson

In May we welcomed Warren Petersen, AZ Senate President and Attorney General (AG) candidate, and our AZ House Representative, Teresa Martinez.

Warren Petersen. He has been endorsed by a large number of police associations, sheriffs, legislators, supervisors, and attorneys. As Senate President he has constitutional authority to take on cases the AG declines, including unconstitutional mandates, Second Amendment rights, keeping government in check, and protecting girls’ sports. As such, he has been called “the de facto AG.” He said he has taken over 100 cases to court: for example:

* He successfully prevented application of a California EV mandate on AZ trucks doing business in their state.

* He has been to the U.S. Supreme Court to protect girls’ sports.

* He has defended a law that would prevent non-residents from voting in AZ elections.

* He also has been working to get AZ election procedures to follow the Florida voting model which would make it possible to get results on election night.

He concluded by making an appeal to get out the vote. (Arizona’s Primary Election is Tuesday, July 21, and the deadline to register is June 22.)

Teresa Martinez. She said she introduced a bill that would stop the sale of Arizona utilities to foreign entities, and she has also sponsored a bill that would make RUCO (Residential Utility Customer Office) represent smaller utilities such as ours. RUCO currently takes fees from our utility bills but thus far it has only been representing large utilities in communities like Phoenix and Tucson. She is well aware that we recently had a 150% sewer rate increase. Teresa is also considering using FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) to get records of the Picacho/JW Water sale that were withheld from the Corporation Commission hearings.

The RR Republican Club meets monthly, usually the last Thursday of the month at 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne/Laredo Room. If you would like to visit our club to learn more about what’s going on in our community and state, contact the Republican Club at RRAZRC@gmail.com or watch the Mid-Week Scoop for meeting times and locations.