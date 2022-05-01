Bugs Be Gone with Essential Oils

JoAnne Gaudioso

Don’t let the bugs bug you this spring. Watching a gorgeous sunset? Hiking to a lake for a scenic swim? Getting out to play a round of golf? Throwing your annual barbeque with loved ones or friends? Nothing can ruin the perfect outdoors moment like pesky mosquitoes and insects.

Spring is also a time when mosquitoes and other insects begin to feed. As the swarms descend, we scurry to our cabinets or first aid kits to find the long-forgotten, often synthetic, chemical-based repellents, in hopes of warding off the feeding frenzy. However, there are several safety concerns related to both environmental and human health, with the use of synthetic chemicals to control insects and pests. Therefore, now is a good time to brush up on the benefits of essential oils and their repelling properties.

Bites, cuts, stings, bruises, and burns are no fun when you are trying to enjoy the great outdoors. Try these essential oils, and you’ll be on your way to happy trails in no time.

Bee stings: Try lavender, lemon, lemongrass, tea tree, peppermint, purify, or Roman chamomile. If the stinger remains in the skin, rub one drop of clove essential oil around the afflicted area for a numbing effect.

Mosquito bites: Try lavender, helichrysum, or tea tree.

Snake bites: Try lavender, lemon, lemongrass, tea tree, peppermint, purify, or Roman chamomile.

Insect repellent: Put on Nature’s Armor—Terrashield, to keep the insects away. This is a proprietary blend of powerful essential oils, carefully selected for their natural ability to help repel insects.

Or use this basic bug spray recipe that really works. Use a 4 oz. spray bottle and add:

2 oz. witch hazel

2 oz. distilled water

5 drops patchouli

10 drops geranium

10 drops lemongrass

10 drops citronella

15 drops lavender

Shake well before each use. Spray on clothes and exposed skin. Reapply as often as needed.

If you are interested in learning more about using oils as insect repellents, I welcome you to attend one of my free introduction to oils workshops. For more information, contact JoAnne Guadioso by text or phone at 480-225-5224 or email [email protected]