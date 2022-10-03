Benefits of Using Essential Oil Diffusers

JoAnne Gaudioso

Using essential oil diffusers for humidification can help improve your overall health and wellbeing. In dry air, our mucous membranes can become irritated and inflamed, leading to a range of respiratory problems such as sore throats, coughing, and difficulty breathing. By increasing the humidity levels in your home, you can help to reduce these symptoms and make it easier to breathe.

Keeping moisture in the air with a diffuser can reduce the adverse effects of seasonal allergies. By keeping the air humidified, you can prevent yourself from staying stuffy or rubbing your nose dry.

Humidifying the air regularly can benefit people with dry skin. If you wake up frequently with dry or cracked skin, then humidifying the air while you sleep can be very beneficial.

Using an essential oil diffuser to humidify the air helps to kill germs and bacteria. Many essential oils are used as a disinfectant, and when diffused with an essential oil diffuser, the water helps disinfect air particles.

Using an essential oil diffuser instead of a candle can help you enjoy the scent of the oils without risking fire damage. Neglecting a candle too long can cause house fires.

Essential oil diffusers only add a small amount of humidity to the room. This low humidity output makes them excellent for daily use. However, if you want a large amount of humidity in the room, you may want to consider a standard room humidifier.

As our seasons change, people can enjoy the benefits of essential oil diffusers, simply for the seasonal scents and also the health benefits. Here are two of my favorite diffuser blends.

Welcome to Fall Diffuser Blend

3 drops wild orange essential oil

1 drop ginger essential oil

1 drop clove essential oil

2 drops frankincense

Cold & Cough Diffuser Blend

2 drops lemon essential oil

2 drops tea tree essential oil

3 drops peppermint essential oil

3 drops eucalyptus essential oil

If you would like to learn more about the benefits of aromatherapy and using a diffuser, consider joining me for a class. I offer on-on-ones and group classes. For more information, contact JoAnne Gaudioso by text or phone at 480-225-5224 or by email at [email protected]