You Are Invited to a Historic Online Event to Help Feed Starving Children on March 6!

Each year, Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN) has pulled together the people of Tucson to host a MobilePack event for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), an organization at the forefront of addressing this need. FMSC is unable to assemble volunteers this year, but they are now able to machine pack meals at a cost of about 25 cents per meal—and they need our help! Hunger relief organizations have been stretched to meet growing needs with less resources than ever.

Come on a virtual mission trip to Haiti (no passport needed!) and see firsthand not only the challenges that millions of families face today, but also the huge, life-changing impact that FMSC is having, in great part due to Tucson’s support. The event will be livestreamed March 6, at 7 p.m. on their website at www.ovcn.church/fmsc. You can visit the site today for more information.

Last year, Tucson packed over 1 million meals for starving children; let’s do it again on March 6! Mark your calendar for this important event and participate from the safety of your home.