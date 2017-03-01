Welcome New Executive Chef Dustin Hildebrandt!

Benjamin Castro, Food and Beverage Director

Please join me in welcoming our new Executive Chef, Dustin Hildebrandt. He was born and raised in Denver, Colorado where he graduated from culinary school. He began his career at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, made famous by the movie The Shining. After spending five years there, he returned to Denver and begin working at The Brown Palace Downtown where he had the opportunity to meet President Clinton. About two years later, he moved to Arizona to start his career at the Culinary Art Industry. In Arizona he has worked at The Tempe Mission Palms Hotel, The Scottsdale Princess, Montelucia Resort & Spa, The Country Club of La Cholla and now, Robson Ranch. He has been in the industry for a total of 23 years. He has a 15 year old son who attends high school in Tucson. His style of food is very simple, clean and comforting with both Spanish and French influences. He is excited to be with us and looks forward to getting to know the community.