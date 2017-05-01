Vagabond RV Club news

The Vagabond Club gathered at the home of Jeff and Layney Jones for our regular meeting March 4 followed by a delicious taco dinner with all the trimmings! We ended the afternoon with great live music performances. We are very fortunate to have three members of the Time Bandits as fellow Vagabonds! They played as two duos: John Sutton joined by Richard Harris followed by Jeff Jones and Skip Syer! It was a delight for all, and some of us couldn’t help singing along!

Our last outing for this season will be Payson, AZ April 30 to May 5.

If you would like to join in our fun and you have an RV, we meet the first Friday of each month, October to May, at the Sports Center at 4:00 and would love you to come. For questions call Bob Burton at 503-999-4439.