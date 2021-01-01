The Power of a Simple Gift: 2,834 Boxes Packed!

Dave and Bev Douglas

Operation Christmas Child, A Samaritan’s Purse Ministry, sends shoeboxes packed with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to needy children around the world. Many children receiving a box have never before received a gift. In a year of such uncertainty, shoeboxes are a way to show some love to children who have little.

Robson Ranch community, in conjunction with Rock Springs Church, gathered together in the Hermosa Ballroom to pack shoeboxes. This year, the volunteers happily served amidst COVID-19 safety restrictions and packed 2,834 boxes. Three packing shifts were held, and joy filled the room as neighbors stuffed the boxes with toys, balls, school supplies, dolls, and hygiene packs. The shoeboxes were transported to the Fullerton, Calif., Processing Center, where they will be master packed and shipped around the world. Our 2019 boxes were distributed in the Philippines and central America.

Thank you to all of the Robson Community who participated and gave generously. Thank you to all who donated items, packed individual boxes, prepared items for the boxes, worked at the packing party, sewed, knitted, and crocheted items for the boxes. A huge thank you to our setup team, box builders and movers, and clean-up crew. We could not hold this event without each of you. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Robson Community. Each box costs $9 for shipping and handling. Through your generous support and donations from Rock Springs Church all of the processing and shipping costs have been covered.

This has been an unusual year for us all. We have been overwhelmed by the generous support from our Robson Community this year for Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. Many children will be touched by your amazing gifts.

Thanks to you all from the bottom of our hearts.