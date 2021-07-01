The Girls Next Door Rock Out the Pool Party!

Bernie Drew

At the Memorial Day pool party, the Girls Next Door (GND) band entertained well over 200 residents and their guests at a barbecue hosted by the HOA.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., amid the gaiety of the pool-goers and the beach ball games, the band serenaded us with songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. The crowd crooned along with the band on songs by The Beatles, Beach Boys, ABBA, Queen, and Shania Twain. Some of the biggest crowd-pleasers included “You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac, “More Today than Yesterday” by Spiral Staircase, and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.

“We like to offer songs from a variety of decades and different styles of music to keep our concerts fresh and ever-changing,” says Lisa Hunt, one of the band members. “We don’t want to be pegged as a rock-band or country band only. That way, we will have a broader appeal to our audiences. If you don’t like one of our songs, just hang on, because the next one you’ll probably love!”

At the start of the second set, the GND played and sang two verses from “America the Beautiful,” in honor of Memorial Day. “We were touched to be part of this very special day commemorating Americans who lost their lives in defense of liberty for all people, not just in the United States, but around the world,” says Connie Koza, guitarist.

Band members are Connie Drew (drums), Connie Koza (guitar), Lisa Hunt (synthesizer/keyboard), and Gerri Bradley (piano and flute). The band got its start two years ago, but had to forego performances for 12 months due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We used the time to work on our song list, and to grow stronger as a band. We are grateful to Connie and Bernie Drew for the use of their garage as our practice space.” says Lisa. “We are starting to book up for the fall, and can’t wait to get back out there to play!”

Contact Lisa Hunt in the band at [email protected] or 218-330-5936 if you are interested in booking them for a private party or club event.