The chicken came first!

Robson Ranch Community and Women’s Softball meets on Saturdays at 1 p.m. at the field.

Don’t chicken out on having some fun with our group. This is fun for all. Don’t look at your birthday, or when you played last, or if you’ve never played—you all are welcome.

Join the rest of the gang, and you are guaranteed to feel like a kid again. There are no excuses, as we have all the bats and balls and gloves if you forgot where yours is. You will get to hit, field, exercise, and learn the knowledge of the game. How about coming out in force this fall with those that have and give it a shot.

Questions? Contact Artie and Dixie Wachter at 520-350-1872 or adwachter@aol.com.

You can also sign up in the book at the sports center, so we can get you on our mailing list.

See you at the field!