The 100+ People Who Care campaign update

Ron Hunt

The Power of 100 Desert Dreamers is committed to helping non-profits assisting those most in need in our neighboring communities of Eloy, Casa Grande and all of Pinal County. The needs are great, but together we make a big difference.

The concept is simple; 100+ People Who Care is an informal group of men and women who love to give. The math is 100+ People x $100 = $10,000+ for local charities in one hour. Done two times per year (semi-annually) it becomes $20,000+ donated per year.

An individual, a household or a team of people can form a Power of 100 and donate $100 per meeting and become ongoing, supporting members. Members may nominate their favorite area charity.

We will randomly draw three of the nominated charities for each semi-annual gathering. Then, all three charities will present for ten minutes, including Q&A time. Then our members vote. The charity with the most votes of the membership will receive 80% of the funds or $8,000. The other two receive 10% each or $1,000.

Our 100+ Desert Dreamers originated here at Robson, but already are starting to come from all over Pinal County. Some are even donating from other states. We are inviting you and all of your friends to join us in making a real difference in our neighbors’ lives.

We’re also inviting area businesses, faith communities and foundations to become part of our work as sponsors. Our first sponsor is Friendship Center Church here at Robson. Friendship Center wrote a check of $600 to our first recipient in April.

100+ Desert Dreamers Who Care is for you if your time is limited but you have a heart for giving; you are willing to commit to one hour twice a year; you want to learn about the amazing work being done by our wonderful non-profits; you want to be part of a caring and amazing group of men, women and teens and you want 100% of your donation to go directly to a chosen charity.

There are other great 100+ Who Care chapters around the U.S. and Canada. There are currently over 600 active 100+ Who Care chapters like us, and over 200 developing chapters in the U.S. and Canada.

Our inaugural meeting in April garnered $1900+ (and counting) for Seeds of Hope. Seeds of Hope programs include free breakfast/lunch six days a week, a Jobs for Life program, free medical clinics, free afterschool care including tutoring and study skills, assisting lonely seniors to reconnect with peers and much more. They are a very worthy recipient of our first campaign.

We are still receiving donations for Seeds of Hope if you would still like to give through 100+. If you give to Seeds of Hope before our next gathering on November 3, you will be a “Founding Member” or a “Founding Sponsor” of 100+ Desert Dreamers Who Care.

The 100+ Desert Dreamers Who Care and its events are run by an Executive Committee of big-hearted volunteers. The goal of this group is to connect you and other givers with worthy charities who make a great difference in the lives of others.

If you want to be part of it all, please contact any of these members of the executive team.

Ron Hunt at 218-330-5306 or Ron@FriendshipCenter.Net

Shelly Miller at 812-786-6388 or shellm1971@gmail.com

Joanne Parkin at 605-212-4667 or JshearerRD@gmail.com

Mary Beth Smith at 804-240-2159 or mbs50@aol.com

Thank you everyone and let’s all make a difference in the lives of those who need it most!