Thank you, residents, from SOT

Support Our Troops – Arizona (SOT-AZ) would like to say a huge thank you to the Robson Ranch Community for the wonderful response we received for the new socks for our veterans. The Pinal County StandDown was held on March 17th and we gave out the new socks to our veterans along with the new shoes that we purchased.

The StandDown is for all veterans in the county and is held at the National Guard Armory in Florence, AZ. The services available to the veterans are housing, religious, legal aid, financial aid, showers, haircuts, breakfast and lunch, clothing, Arizona Motor Vehicle services and the women’s advocate assistance to mention a few.

I believe this is our third year of giving shoes to our veterans and with each year we find the need to be greater. Last year we ran out of shoes before the StandDown was over, and at the same time we realized there was a need for fresh, new socks. The veterans are so gracious and excited for their shoes that we knew the socks would be just as appreciated. It is truly a rewarding experience.

SOT-AZ last year donated or spent funds on housing, bicycle repairs and utility assistance, batteries for personal scooters, a laptop for bed-ridden patients at the Tucson VA Home, Packages to Home and Hope who send much needed items directly to our troops overseas, added to the scholarship fund at Central Arizona College, shoes for the 2017 StandDown along with gift cards for women veterans at the StandDown for personal items, purchased clothing and gifts for numerous families in need at Christmas time, Eloy Veterans Center, Veterans Memorial Fund of Casa Grande, sent a veteran to Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight and Wreaths Across America, putting wreaths on every veteran’s graveside. Our total donations were over $32,000 and constantly climbing.

SOT-AZ also wants to thank you for your continued support on purchasing US Flags for our boulevards and your homes. The days the flags are displayed are truly a sight to behold. Also, the continued support we get with the personal care and the manual labor required to care for, display and take down the flags is outstanding. It warms our hearts that the community understands what these flags stand for.

To all veterans, their families and to the Robson Ranch community, we thank you for all that you have contributed this year and years in the past.