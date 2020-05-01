Sun Lakes Resident Publishes New Book Maui Christmas

Sandra Givens

Sandra Givens, Sun Lakes resident and author, has just released her latest book, Maui Christmas, available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

This book is about a woman’s desire to find true love and happiness. While on the island of Maui for the Christmas holiday, she thinks she sees her one true love, who she believed to be dead. If it is him, she must find him…and then what? Throwing caution to the wind, she must discover if there is still a chance for love.

Givens’ last book, Running Horse Ranch, was published in 2018. She is a member of the Romance Writers Association, and the recipient of the prestigious IABC (International Association of Business Communicators) Award of Excellence. A native Californian, Givens has traveled extensively and now lives in Arizona.