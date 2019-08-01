Elvis was in the building for one night on Thursday July 11, 2019. He had the crowd of over 200 homeowners and their guests ‘All Shook Up’. Concert goers enjoyed dressing up at the photo booth with blow up microphones and guitars as well as an Elvis cut out. It was so much fun! This was the second concert in our Summer 2019 Concert Series.

Tickets for the remaining shows are available at the Sports Club. Tickets are $20 pp for homeowners and $25 pp for non-homeowners.

Thursday August 22, 2019 – The Orbison Years: Tribute to Roy Orbison

Thursday September 12, 2019 – Aretha: Queen of Soul

Tuesday October 15, 2019 – Cary Long: Comedian