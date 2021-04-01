Cynthia Melito

Have you ever admired a stained-glass window and wondered if you could make one? Wonder no more! These works of art were created by members of the Stained Glass Club who have completed a Comprehensive Learning Program and you can do it too!

When you join the club, you will take a beginner’s class which will teach you all the steps to creating a suncatcher. At no extra cost, you will then take a Comprehensive Learning Program and delve into all aspects of this craft. Before you know it, you will be hooked on this quality craft and always be thinking about the next project to make.

Class size is limited, so contact Beth by email at [email protected]