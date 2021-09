Hi, I’m Amanda Robison, the new Architectural and Landscaping Committee clerk. I was born in Iowa, but have lived in Arizona most of my life. My children and I moved to Casa Grande earlier this year. We enjoy outdoor activities, traveling, and sporting events. I have spent the last seven years working in education on both the teaching and administrative side. I have had the pleasure of meeting several residents and look forward to meeting everyone else and assisting you at the HOA office.