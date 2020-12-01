Season Gets Underway for Lady Lynx 9-Hole Golfers

Ruth Faivre

The Lady Lynx 9-Hole Thursday golf season opened again this year with Cart Path Only (no carts on the green-walking only) golf which ran Oct. 22 through Nov. 5. Regular play started Nov. 12. Sign up was the same as last year with players signing up each week, in the hot pink Lady Lynx Binder signup sheets at the Pro Shop.

Golfers have the choice this year as to whether they ride alone or pair up two per cart, and cart rentals this year are $5 for 9 holes.

We are still using our standard guideline of ‘Double Par’ for the number of strokes allowed per hole. For example, if you are on a Par 5, the most strokes you can take are 10. You will need to pick up your ball after double par strokes to keep up with your group, which is our only steadfast rule.

Tee-off time changed to 2 p.m. this year. Each week players must be ready to golf 30 minutes before their tee time with Pro Shop green fees paid and in their carts with their partners to avoid delays. The first group must arrive by 1 p.m. and be ready to rock and roll by 1:30 p.m. All players check in with coordinator Arleen Myers and pay their fees at the Pro Shop first thing when they arrive.

We will have scrambles this year, no shotgun starts, and will release the scramble dates at a later date.

Robson Ranch golf fees this year are as follows:

Nov. 7 to Dec. 31: $30 for 9 holes

Jan. 1 to May 31: $35 for 9 holes

If you have any questions, please contact Ruth Faivre at rmfaivre@gmail.com or 715-347-3755 or Arleen Myers at arleenmyers@yahoo.com or 907-250-4077.