Rock Springs Church Celebrates Fifth Anniversary at Robson Ranch

Larry Sundin

On Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, we will celebrate a great milestone as a church family here at Robson Ranch. Five years ago, we held our first worship service on Feb. 4, 2015. Since then, God has blessed us richly as we’ve attempted to live out our purpose as “People Helping People Become Friends, Family, and Followers of Jesus.” It is with great joy we are celebrating what God has done to change lives and make a difference through His people called Rock Springs Church.

God has done so much! Over our first five years we have now witnessed 25 men and women express their faith in Jesus through the waters of baptism. We’ve had approximately 22 people go to Ocean Beach, California on three different mission trips, where we have sought to partner with Regeneration Church to serve the less fortunate among them. God also led us to adopt Regeneration Church as a ministry we support through prayer and monthly financial support.

Another great ministry God has grown in our midst is our commitment to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child. Over the past five years our church, in partnership with Dave and Bev Douglas, has helped pack more than 7,300 Christmas shoeboxes that have been delivered to children all over the world. What a joy it was this year to see nearly 150 people come out to help pack shoeboxes together. In the past three years, we have seen more than 40 people participate in three different mission trips to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Processing Center in Fullerton, CA.

God continues to move people among us to serve the less fortunate. One of the first ministries we developed was our Eloy Food Bank Team. Led by Steve Bishop, this team serves the Santa Cruz Valley Food Bank every week. They provide food and diapers, unpack delivery trucks, and help within the Food Bank. Each year God has blessed us, as we’ve been able to supply turkey dinners for Thanksgiving, as well as dinners for Christmas and Easter.

But most of what God has done in our midst are the little acts of kindness and love that most don’t see but regularly take place as our people learn to follow Jesus together in our Journey Groups. Five years ago, we started out with two groups that involved around a dozen men meeting weekly to learn how to follow Jesus together. Now we have six men’s groups and eight women’s groups who meet each week with nearly 100 men and women opening their Bibles as they help one another learn to live and love like Jesus. If you’ve ever wanted to learn to follow Jesus with others that will love, pray, and support you, then we have a place for you.

Yet the best thing about Rock Springs Church are the ordinary people who pray, serve, help, give, and love as part of God’s family every day. I wish you could hear their stories of how God has worked in each of their lives—and maybe you can. Join us on Feb. 2, 2020 in the Hermosa Ballroom. If you’ve ever been curious if God is as good as people say, then be our guest as we celebrate what our God has done by helping us become Rock Springs Church. And if you can’t make it on the second, you are welcome to join us any Sunday at 9 a.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. For we serve a living God who is truly at work among us. And He is good!