Robson Ranch Walk to End Alzheimer’s November 20

Terry Price

The AARP magazine February/March edition has a terrific article featuring Tony Bennett and his experience with Alzheimer’s. It is 10 pages and something we should all read, if not for ourselves, for our parents! You will learn so much. I’ve been involved with Alzheimer’s for 12 years and certainly learned from this article. My father died with Alzheimer’s in 1992 (29 years ago). If we had only known then what we know now!

Feelings of shame or hopelessness can cause people to resist getting diagnosed or refuse treatment. Although there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, there’s a lot people can do to improve their quality of life. If people only knew what to do, they could significantly lower treatment costs and lives could be saved.

According to the Global Council on Brain Health, these six key behaviors can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and ease the course of the disease: maintain social ties, challenge the brain, manage stress, exercise regularly, eat right, and get restorative sleep. For more information on building and preserving memory and cognition, visit aarp.org/brainhealth.

A healthy lifestyle alone doesn’t resolve the challenges that dementia poses for patients and their families. AARP offers an online resource center (aarp.org/caregiving) for those caring for vulnerable loved ones. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, AARP created the Community Resources Finder (www.communityresourcefinder.org) with links to programs, events, medical services, and other kinds of assistance for dementia patients and their caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a well-run charity with 75% of donations going directly to making a difference for Alzheimer’s and not to staff salaries. Please add them to your charity donation list!

Mark your calendar for the Robson Ranch Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. Please be at the baseball parking area no later than 8:30 a.m. For additional information, please contact Gerard and Carolyn Wittman at 520-840-8330 or 719-510-9344 and Linda Farstead at 610-212-5744. Ask them about forming a team with friends you are in a club with!