Robson Ranch Singers: We’re Ba-a-ack!

Marsha Oliver

It was Friday, March 13, 2020, and we had completed another successful concert series just two days before and were celebrating when the emails started coming. Later we realized we were very lucky to have held our concerts before the pandemic hit and shut everything down. It’s been 18 long months and we’re eager to sing together again—so, we’re back!

We’ll start rehearsing on Monday, Sept. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Laredo Room and meet weekly through Dec. 6. Our holiday concerts will be Tuesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom—so mark your calendars.

The Robson Ranch Singers include sopranos, altos, tenors, and basses and we range from 40 to 50 voices—all Robson Ranch residents. Who knew we had so many talented people here at the Ranch? We sing a variety of music genres, always keeping you, our target audience, in mind. The music is sufficiently challenging to keep it interesting and the rehearsals are as much fun as the performances!

Lisa Hunt is our director. She is so knowledgeable and keeps us on our toes. Even better, she’s a delight to work with.

If you’ve sung in a chorus before and want to sing again, don’t hesitate to contact Lisa at 218-330-5936. We are happy to welcome both beginners and advanced (but fun!) singers and can’t wait to sing together again!