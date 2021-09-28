Nice to Have!

Mike Consentino

Ever have those get togethers at your place where you were constantly going to the door to welcome guests? Wouldn’t you love to just leave your door open so when guests arrive they can enter and you don’t have to leave your other guests just to open the door? I know during the summer months you don’t want to have your air conditioning going right out your screen door. Why not have a small handcrafted wood sign with a magnetic backing that lets your guests know that they should just “Come On In”? If that’s what you have been looking for, then stop in at the woodshop, we have them in stock.