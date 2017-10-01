Robson Ranch Singers kick off season

John Horak, RRS President

The Robson Ranch Singers kick off their 2017 fall season on October 2. The first rehearsal will be at 3:30. We will be meeting in one of the smaller conference rooms at Ranch headquarters due to an event in the Hermosa Ballroom that evening. Please plan on arriving early so that you may pick up the music for our December concerts.

If you are interested in joining the Singers, please contact our director, Lisa Hunt, at 218-330-5936. Lisa will want to hear you sing a few notes so that you can be placed in the appropriate voice range grouping.