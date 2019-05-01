Robson Ranch Singers delight audiences

Mary Beth Smith

RR Singers once again sold out both concerts on March 19 and 20. The concert was a trip down memory lane, from the ’50s to the ’70s with a special appearance by Tony Orlando and Dawn. They had a special performance by John Sutton who accompanied the men, and four women, to the classic Pretty Woman. Connie Drew made her first performance as the drummer and Connie Koza strummed along several times with the chorus. Lisa Hunt, the director, rocked the audience with her dancing to Bohemian Rhapsody and thanks to accompanist Ginny Lewis. And a special thank you to RR resident Donna Duran who choreographed and performed, with the gogo girls, These Boots are Made for Walking.

On March 22, about 70 members and guests celebrated the end of the season and spring fling at Mary Beth Smith’s home. Randy Heuvelman, our own one-man band, provided the music. There was singing, dancing and lots of great food. It’s sad to say farewell to our snowbirds but we will be looking forward to their return in the fall.