Robson Ranch residents just can’t get enough of December ‘63

As expected, the fabulous foursome known as December ’63 delivered another energy packed evening to the delight of Robson Ranch residents. The Hermosa Ballroom was filled to near capacity at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. The quartet had visited the Ranch back in December of last year, and the response by homeowners for a return visit was overwhelming.

The group performed all the well-known Four Season favorites like Dawn, Who Loves You, Rag Doll, Working My Way Back, Sherry, Walk Like a Man” and “Big Girls.” Homeowner Maureen Weidner was the recipient of a very special treat when invited onstage to sit through a stirring rendition of My Eyes Adored You sung solo to her by one of the cast members. Talk about an unforgettable memory!

December ’63 has proven its outstanding vocal talent repeatedly here at Robson Ranch. Their performances allow audiences to enjoy again and again the magic of Frankie Valle and The Four Seasons as a tribute to the “Jersey Boys.”

Perhaps we should consider making December ’63 a permanent installment as an annual concert event!