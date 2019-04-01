Robson Ranch RC Club visits Dwarf Car Museum

RC Club members participate in several outings, some related to cars and others related to flying in addition to social events held every month at the RC Park.

In March, about 20 club members visited the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa. The museum displays scaled down replicas of classic cars in a museum type atmosphere. Some of the miniature vehicles fascinated club members.

The club hosts RC Flying events on Monday mornings and RC Car racing on Tuesday and Thursday morning, all held at the Robson Ranch RC Park located just north of the community. Residents are welcome to attend these events. Plenty of parking for autos and golf carts is available.

For more information contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.