Robson Ranch RC Club to raffle off a large screen TV

Butch Spiller

The Robson Ranch RC Club is holding a raffle for the benefit of the Eloy Junior High School Aviation Program, which the club sponsors that was featured in the September edition of the Robson Ranch Views. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies and to expand the program for the 2017/2018 academic year.

Tickets will go on sale starting November 1. The raffle drawing will be held at the Robson Ranch RC Park at their open house in January. You do not need to be present to win. Tickets are available from club members or call Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358 for more information.