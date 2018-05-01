Robson Ranch Pickleball Club 6th Annual Tournament

Gerard D Wittman

Robson Ranch Arizona hosted their sixth annual Pickleball Tournament March 14-17. Over 400 players from across the country participated in the tournament, which included men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles divisions. With 300 teams competing in over 500 matches, there was plenty of exciting pickleball for players and fans.

Robson Communities were well represented with 57 players from Robson Ranch, 20 from SaddleBrooke Ranch and nine from SaddleBrooke. Twenty-nine Robson Ranch residents won 34 medals—seven gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze. The winners were Az Azaria, Don Barrett, Dave Barton, Bear Bloom, Bob Buck, Bob Carlson, Pam Carlson, Wayne Champagne, Gary Christensen, John Corbett, Rich Cronk, Jean DeChristopher, John Deerhake, Frank Defusco, Paul Elliott, Judy Gottsch, Ron Hunt, Rene Johnson, Brenda Kline, Cindy Johnson, Jerry Lewis, Dongmei Lu, Larry Mason, Jeannine McKinna, Gary Moran, Sherri Riebli, Steve Spencer, Bill Sturgeon and Jeff Whipple.

The tournament committee gave the Robson Ranch community and hundreds of players a superb tournament. Win Oppel, committee chairman; and Edie Preis, Vice Chairman; were joined by Ken Davenport, Announcer; Steve Arthur, Referee; Steve Falek, Balls and Nets; Pam Mumy, Registration; Sylvia Schupbach, Bracket Posting; Dave Lawell and Gary Ocheltree, Line Judges; Jerry Karpa, Parking; Mary Burton, First Aid; Anne Deerhake and Beth McGuigan, Raffle and 50/50; Jackie Elliott, Player Refreshments; Mike Casey, Photography and John Deerhake, Court Striping. The tournament was only possible with countless hours from numerous club volunteers.

There were vendors with plenty of pickleball equipment, apparel and accessories. The Ranch House Grill cooked up delicious food for both players and spectators to purchase during the three-day event. There was fun had by all who competed and attended.