Robson Ranch Men’s Club Member/Member Tournament

Gloria Lamere and Mona Rod

The Men’s Club had their first tournament of the season on Jan. 8 and 10 (two days). Eighty-six members played in this event, and the results were:

Flight 1: Chris Munroe and Bob Wilson, first; Roger Shelton and Geoff Wiltjer, second; Jim Baxter and Stan Lukasik, third.

Flight 2: Steve Ogrodowski and Rob Sebilian, first; Steve Devilbiss and Ken Fullington, second; Tom Curtin and Randall Stitt, third.

Flight 3: Tom Harris and Patrick Kohls, first; John Kettler and Eldon Lee, second; Jim Bellach and John Burtis, third.

The Par 3 event winners were::

Flight 1: Don Juillerat and Darryl Serian, first; and Roger Shelton and Geoff Wiltjer, second.

Flight 2: John Collier and John Dechristopher, first; Steve Devilbiss and Ken Fullington, second; and Dan Morrissey and Craig Spittel, third.

Flight 3: Rich Hoerr and Lyn Worner, first; Dennis Burke and Bob Devalk, second; and Tom Harris and Patrick Kohls, third.

Congratulations to all of the players on a well-attended event!